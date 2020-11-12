As the pandemic continues, and so many people at cloistered in their homes — what’s a person to do?
For Sherie Zahn, the answer was simple — build a house.
And then another house and so on.
She started small and stayed small — by building “fairy houses” — fanciful tiny houses created from natural materials found in the woods or on the beach.
She has built nearly 10 at this point in time and has developed a collection of building supplies on walks at the beach or in the woods. The tinier bits and pieces are kept in boxes such as fishermen might use to protect their hand-tied fly-fishing flies and such.
Larger supplies that would make good walls and roofs and such are stockpiled on shelves on her lanai, where they provided inspiration for the next house even as she is finishing the most current project.
While her degrees were in science rather than architecture, Zahn’s attention to detail so necessary to a scientist has served her equally well as a builder of fairy houses which are infinitely smaller than the so-called “tiny houses” often seen on some of the current home building and decorating shows.
If anything, her houses have even more details that range from tiny bits of beach glass or the smallest shells to tiny twigs or pieces of dried sea weed or things that might fall from trees or bushes.
While she refers to them as “fairy houses,” she has also built at least one with a native American theme that begins with its basic tee-pee shape. While each house may comprise things collected mostly from the land or from the sea, several of her miniature homes have some of each.
As for the home design and decor, Zahn has created one and two-story homes as well as at least one teepee. Native Americans were here at least 5,000 years ago so it is only fitting that she create a native American fairy house. It would be an ideal entry the next time Historic Spanish Point has another “fairy house event.”
As puzzle addicts start with 1,000 or more pieces, Zahn begins by studying her collection of findings gathered in the woods or at the beach. A round shell supported on a straight stick makes a perfectly fine beach umbrella for a beach-side “fairy house.”
Tiny pieces of twigs can be glued together to make a ladder to reach the second floor of two-story fairy houses. (Do fairies need ladders? Some might.)
From simple teepee designs to two-story McMansions fit for Casey Key, the sky’s the limit in the design of fairy houses. It all depends on the findings available and the imagination of the fairy house architect.
On your next daily stroll, see what you can find that looks interesting. Do not limit yourself to things that would obviously become rooftops or tables. Pick up what is intriguing and let your imagination soar.
When you have a house or several, check in with Historic Spanish Point which has had several fairy house events in past years. The next one may not occur until the pandemic finally goes away so be patient and keep building.
In addition to your imagination and findings, a glue gun, craft scissors and a utility knife are about all the tools needed.
