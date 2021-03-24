VENICE — As COVID-19 vaccines start to become available to more people, employers and employees may find themselves at odds over whether getting vaccinated can be mandatory.
There’s nothing in Florida law to prohibit it, labor lawyer Jan Pietruszka said in a recent program sponsored by the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
And the fact there has been a state of medical emergency in place for a year helps establish the need.
Both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have ruled it’s permissible, he said.
Still, he said, it’s a bit of a gray area, in part because government guidance is still evolving and in part because OSHA and the EEOC both opined about a vaccine that had undergone a full review, not one made available under emergency-use authorization.
There’s also no authorization to make getting vaccinated an absolute condition of employment, he said.
Some employees will be entitled to an accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act because of a health condition, or for a religious objection protected under the law.
An employer will be on the most solid ground if it makes getting a vaccine a safety standard on the basis that an unvaccinated employee would pose a direct threat to other employees or customers.
But screening out job applicants on those grounds might require proof that the risk of harm is real, not conjectural. And even if it’s a valid reason not to hire someone, it probably wouldn’t support the termination of an employee who asserts a medical basis for declining to be vaccinated.
The business should have a form to be completed by the employee’s doctor, and all the dealing about medical matters should be through the human relations department, to protect privacy, he said.
Any inquiry by a supervisor beyond whether an employee is vaccinated potentially runs afoul of privacy laws, he said.
If the condition is substantiated, the employer must try to make an accommodation.
In the case of someone not getting vaccinated, it could take the form of assigning the person to a position that doesn’t interact with the public; requiring the employee to wear personal protective equipment; or allowing the employee to work from home.
The employer isn’t required to create a new job as an accommodation, however. Termination is a possibility when a reasonable accommodation can’t be reached.
A sincerely held religious belief also has to be accommodated as long as it doesn’t pose a hardship to the business, he said, but there’s no process to verify sincerity.
By itself, an objection to vaccination wouldn’t be considered a religious belief but veganism might qualify. There’s little law on the subject, Pietruszka said.
Incentivizing employees to get vaccinated can pose problems, too.
A money bonus that a person declining vaccination wouldn’t get arguably is discrimination. Granting time off to recover from getting vaccinated might be as well; it would be better not to tie them together, he said.
There are also potential concerns with employees who do get vaccinated.
Serious complications from one of the vaccines could trigger rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act or workers compensation laws if getting vaccinated was mandatory or incentivized, he said.
