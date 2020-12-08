SOUTH VENICE — Some special events are coming up at Blue Lotus Meditation Center on Shamrock Road.
Those interested can register for a Day Retreat with Monk San and guest teacher Bhante Upananda to be held on Saturday. Register at 941-323-8033 or visit blbmc.org for full or half day. The fee is $40 full day for the Blue Lotus mortgage fund.
There will be meditations, dharma talks and discussion.
The New Year Blessing Ceremony is at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 outdoors at Blue Lotus and on Zoom
“Stay tuned for safe gathering social times both outside and on Zoom,” it said. “Blue Lotus is a community for all of us and it’s a good time for support, sharing and friendship.”
Blue Lotus is at 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
For more information, call 941-323-8033 or email serenitybuddhists@gmail.com
For more information or for current and future offerings, visit: blbmc.org/
