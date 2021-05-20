SARASOTA – A three-session virtual Zoom class will help attendees with "strategies to successfully balance one’s professional and personal lives," according to a news release from the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association.
The CWC-FPRA is hosting the classes called “May Master Class: Balance,” which takes place from noon-1 p.m. on Zoom between May 25 – 27.
The May 25 session focuses on “Professional” balance.
That day will feature Carolyn Maue, president of The Maue Center.
An entrepreneur and communicator, Maue "is an expert in dealing with 'people' issues in the workplace, consistently yielding positive change and growth for the organizations she serves," according to a news release.
The May 26 session focuses on “Team” balance.
That day will feature Blair Bloomston of Game On Nation.
"In this interactive virtual training, Bloomston will demonstrate Game On’s Lead With Laughter approach, which teaches how to build authentic connections with teams through positive, appropriate, and uplifting humor," the news release said. "The course also focuses on communication techniques to strengthen trust, camaraderie, and empowerment by encouraging best practices like celebration and collaboration to help teams stay connected and inspired."
The May 27 session focuses on “Self.”
That day will feature Jamie Coffey of Be Hummingbird.
Coffey "will guide attendees through a series of tangible wellness practices to incorporate into daily life, in order to better manage stress," the news release said.
That can be done through breathing exercises, stretching, medication and other tools that Coffey will share, it notes.
“Whatever balance may have existed in our lives prior to 2020 has gone out the window for a lot of professionals as the lines between work, school and home life blurred nearly overnight,” CWC-FPRA President Eleni Kouvatsos said in the news release.
Kouvatsos is also senior communications manager for First Watch Restaurants.
“This year’s virtual Master Class will create an opportunity to reflect, reset and renew our focus on what’s important,” Kouvatsos said.
The program costs $30 for FPRA members and $45 for guests. A ticket is good for the three days and the video recordings, it said.
Those interested in registering can visit online at www.cwcfpra.com/events.
