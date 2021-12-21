VENICE — When the Florida Highway Patrol vacates its substation on U.S. 41 in South Venice, the facility could see new life as a temporary shelter for the homeless in South County.
County leaders are considering the building for use by the sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team in South County.
While the county pays the Salvation Army for 40 beds at its facility in downtown Sarasota, getting the homeless population in South County there has been a persistent problem as they often do not want to leave familiar surroundings.
That led former Commissioner Charles Hines to suggest that county staff investigate the substation as a possible solution two years ago.
County commissioners were due to receive an update on the use of the property at their Dec. 7 meeting, but the item was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.
According to county spokesperson Drew Winchester, that update will be presented by Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry in March.
But according to the staff memo in the commissioners’ agenda packet for Dec. 7, the estimated cost to renovate the building for use as a shelter ranged between $2.5 to $3 million.
In a prior discussion, however, commissioners nixed including the renovations on a list of possible projects the county could fund using the $84 million the county will receive from the federal government under the America Rescue Plan Act.
The memo mentioned that if commissioners chose not to use ARPA funds for the project, another funding source would need to be identified.
Preliminary plans drawn for the county by Seibert Architects show shelter space for 12 men and six women in the building.
The highway patrol plans to relocate the substation in June 2022, but will continue to use the building until the end of the current lease, according to the memo. It did not indicate when the lease will terminate.
The county already owns the property and leases the substation to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.