SARASOTA — After heated discussions going back and forth between Sarasota County Schools board members, the contract vote for Vermilion Education was pulled from Tuesday night's agenda.
School Board member Tom Edwards harangued School Board chair Bridget Ziegler, alleging improper time was given and suggesting the contract with Vermilion was a "scheme."
Vermilion CEO Jordan Adams was set to speak via Zoom about the ways he thinks Vermilion can assist Sarasota County Schools.
Edwards objected.
"It was not noticed that Mr. Adams was going to be on this ... and the public would have wanted to be here, in my opinion," Edwards said. "I have not a chance to prep the kinds of questions, the kinds of things I'd like to talk to him about... I would suggest that this be shut down."
Ziegler said she'd go by one-by-one on when documents were sent out to the other School Board members and the public.
Adams spoke about two options he would give the district to help in its future goals. Adams is the founder of Vermilion Education, "dedicated to supporting public school boards."
The services are the District Improvement Study and Board Advisory Services, he said.
"I'm not entirely confident that American education as a whole is necessarily moving in the right direction ... especially compared to its historic achievements or that of other nations, even before the lockdowns," Adams said.
The District Improvement Study looks at a school district from a "high level" based on district and parent interest, he said.
It would take three months, cost about $28,000 and include a three-day site visit, he said. The second proposal is Board Advisory Services — essentially assisting a school board by giving "independent" analysis, he said, and immediate reviews on curriculum or assisting with programs, policies and contracts and helping with superintendent searches and other high-end district officials.
It would also help with "communication" to the community and students.
It's a month-to-month contract for four months to start, he said. That would be for superintendent search, if that's what was desired, Adams said. Ziegler wanted to set up for a "strong, productive school year" for next year, she said - noting the district has had "distractions" in recent months.
Edwards balked at the situation again.
"I find it fascinating because this feels like a very secret scheme. The scheme to me is that Mrs. Ziegler did not disclose that it was connected to Hillsdale College ... and not once did Mr. Adams connect himself to Hillsdale College," he said.
He said the firing of a superintendent, ending of Character Strong and other actions from the School Board since November have been distractions. Eventually, School Board members Robyn Marinelli and Karen Rose lashed out at Edwards, suggesting he was making politics out of the situation.
"Those are not true statements, Mr. Edwards," Marinelli said.
He ripped Marinelli for "pointing" at him as if he was a child. Rose suggested Edwards did not care about student achievement but was already running for his chair in 2024.
"If Mr. Edwards wants to perpetrate his rhetoric, he should do so on his time," Rose said.
Edwards noted the contract, with which Marinelli had her own issues, was updated and not given out to the public. Ziegler debated that, but said she was more than willing to hold off on the vote to ensure Sunshine Laws were adhered to by the School Board.
Ziegler suggested the "scheming" was from Edwards, calling it "theatrics."
"You're making comments that are erroneous at best," she said.
The School Board will look at the proposed contracts at its next meeting in two weeks.
