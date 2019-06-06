ESfishinwalmart060719a

Englewood Walmart manager Ryan Barber, left, and assistant manager Jamaree Byrd present a donation to Capt. Jim O’Brien of Fishin’ for Heroes. The nonprofit arranges fishing trips for wounded veterans. For more about the organization, call 941-473-2150.

