NORTH PORT — Southern Technical College on the North Port city limit lines has alligators on campus.
But not just in nearby ditches or swales.
A state-licensed trapper has been bringing in live alligators for veterinary assistant students at the school.
Southern Tech has brought in vet assistant and electrical technology, according to a news release from the school. The studies join medical assistant and surgical technologist programs, among other programs.
Recently, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Nuisance Alligator Control brought in the live alligators.
FWC’s Kevin Estrada, Angela McLauren and Tracy Hansen had a handle on the reptiles.
“I was scared to touch it, but I did it,” medical assistant student Carlene Davis Brown said.
The FWC team also brought in a frozen head from an 11-foot gator.
“The alligator’s clotting mechanism is being studied for hemophiliacs,” Estrada said.
That helps tie the gators to Southern Tech’s medical programs.
Southern Tech has what it calls its Career Pathways program. Through it, a student “can concurrently earn their GED, which is a diploma issued by the state, as well as a diploma in either electrical, veterinary assistant or medical assistant,” it said.
Medical assistants learn proper techniques for giving shots, centrifuging blood, helping with urinalysis students or EKGs.
“We do a lot of hands-on training to prepare students for the field, and we continue to develop those skills throughout the program by taking vitals, doing blood draws, testing sugar levels and learning to transfer patients,” program manager Sharon Shattuck said.
It can be involved, Anna Brazell said.
“They do it all. From pushing wheelchairs down the halls to blindfolding each other to learn to navigate people with visual impairments, we try to simulate real office settings and real scenarios where they would interact with patients,” Brazell said.
For more information, visit southerntech.edu or call 941-391-8888. The campus is at Collingswood and U.S. 41, 950 Tamiami Trail, Suite 109, Port Charlotte.
