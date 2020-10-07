The 2020 Venice High School Homecoming Court is, from left: Julia DeMasi, escorted by Alberto Teijelo; Bailey Budde, escorted by Zackary Asbridge; Lexi White, escorted by Connor Flynn; Emma Young, escorted by Traven Vogt; Zoe Ring, escorted by Preston Yealy; Maxine DeVries, escorted by Luke Sleight; Jenna Williams, escorted by Gianluca DeMasi; Vivian Maudlin, escorted by Luke Wheatley; Katie Nguyen, escorted by Jack Irvin; and Madelyn Krause, escorted by Weston Wolff.
