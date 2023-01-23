Zoltan Kerestely

Zoltan Kerestely is the hospital, recovering from a brain bleed.

VENICE — Venice High Principal Zoltan Kerestely is recovering from a serious medical incident, and his sister-in-law has started a fund to help his family with expenses.

According to Rachael Martin's GoFundMe post, after Kerestely finished a workout on Jan. 16 "he couldn't move his neck and had excruciating pain in his head."


