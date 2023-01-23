VENICE — Venice High Principal Zoltan Kerestely is recovering from a serious medical incident, and his sister-in-law has started a fund to help his family with expenses.
According to Rachael Martin's GoFundMe post, after Kerestely finished a workout on Jan. 16 "he couldn't move his neck and had excruciating pain in his head."
His wife, Martin's sister, took him home but later drove him to the ER after he started vomiting.
When a scan showed bleeding on his brain, he "was flown via helicopter to the neuro trauma unit at a nearby hospital," where he stayed for five days, the post says.
He was then moved to a step-down unit and is expected to be in the hospital for 14 days.
"He continues to struggle with excruciating pain in his head as the blood dissipates into his body," according to the post. "In addition, his arteries have a possibility of causing a vasospasm, which in return can cause a stroke.
"He is monitored around the clock and given regular meds to prevent any spasms, stroke or seizure-like activity."
"This has come as a shock to the entire family and community," the post continues. "His wife and 4 children are trusting that God is going to do a complete miracle for Zoli.
"I am praying this page will help ease any stress that their family may have as the medical bills start to pile up."
As of Monday afternoon the fundraiser, begun Sunday, had raised $3,810 of its $20,000 goal, with 55 donations ranging from $10 to $200.
Kerestely, 45, was named the VHS principal in June 2021. At the time of his promotion he was a vice principal at North Port High.
