Village on the Isle hosted two events for its workers who are still in high school and missing senior-year memories.

It hosted a Class of 2020 prom on May 16 with COVID-19 safeguards, food and music, VOTI said in a news release.

The highlight of the evening was the “walk to prom” in the rain “but so full of love and blessings from our residents! God bless our young staff members as many go off to college and other ventures,” the news release said. “We love them all.”

VOTI continued with a celebration for its graduating Class of 2020 on May 30, honoring six high school and three college graduates in a ceremony complete with all students’ families, speeches and safeguards and social distancing.

See more photos from the events on page 4.

