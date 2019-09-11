Staff Report
Village On The Isle, a Life Plan Community on the island of Venice, was recently honored as an outstanding senior living community by the consulting and research firm Holleran.
Holleran recognized Village On The Isle for its efforts in creating a culture of engagement and satisfaction for its nearly 400 residents, according to information provided by Village On The Isle.
The Choice Community Award acknowledges communities with strong cultures of engagement. Awards are granted by exceeding Holleran’s “Engagement Index” benchmark with a mean score of 85 or higher on a 100-point scale. Village On The Isle achieved a score of 90 for “Engagement within the Community” from its May 2019 Resident Engagement and Satisfaction Survey.
This recognition placed Village On The Isle within the top 15 percent of the more than 700 surveyed communities nationwide.
“We are grateful for this wonderful recognition,” CEO Joel Anderson said. “Over 85 percent of residents at Village On The Isle participated in the survey, and with such high participation it demonstrates how thoughtful and caring residents, staff and others are about everyday life at our community. It is an honor and we are very proud to be recognized for such an award.”
Holleran Consulting CEO Michele Holleran said to earn the award, Village On The Isle had to “be a cut above the rest.”
“To become a Choice Community recipient is to earn a truly meaningful distinction,” Holleran said. “It means that the campus is a place where engagement is deeply felt; a place where residents are enjoying life and where employees really care.”
