Vineland Elementary School announced it's Herons of the Month for October. Kindergarten through second-grade Herons include, from left, (front) Jasiah Cromer, Michael Bonakoske, Joni Shabani, Connor McBride, Ismael Calderon, (middle) Mila Longobardi, Isabella Wilson, Kaydence Gauss, Nancymarie Zapata, Makenzi Kirkpatrick, Seraphina Piromalli, (back) Brooke Dittmer, Mason Hock, Khole Hall, Jessie Schlueter, and Benjamin Salmon. The award ribbons are sponsored each month by the American Legion 113 Ladies Auxiliary.
Vineland Elementary School announced Herons of the Month for October. Herons from grades 3-5 include, from left (front) Trent Pfaffendorf, Abbey Hall, Jackson Hawkins, Joey Dao, Mason Klair, (middle) Brooklyn Munoz, Juliet Henry, Alyson Gonzales, Jaretzy Lopez-Rico and (back) Brandon Perez-Domingo, Lucas Salmon, Spencer Yock, Julie Pfaffendorf, Madison Barber and Blake Kramer. The award ribbons are sponsored each month by the American Legion 113 Ladies Auxiliary.
PHOTO PROVIDED
