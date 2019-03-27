Vineland Elementary School has announced its Leaders of the Month for March. The students were honored at an assembly recently at the school. Each student was recognized on the stage and received a special ribbon, courtesy of this program’s sponsoring organization, Rotonda V.F.W. Post 10476 and its Auxiliary, which sponsors Vineland’s Leader of the Month Program.
