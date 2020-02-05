The Vineland Elementary School Leaders of the Month for January, K-2, include kindergarten students Silas Paez, Max Brotherton, Sophie Molczynski, Brandon Glover, Aycen Von Eyser and Malia Chapman; first-graders James Mofford, Silas Dupre, Mia Hock, Kate Miller, Parker Berk and Preston Benson; and second-graders Zachary Dunder, Cameron Townsend, lsaiah Gallant, Addison Bonokoske and Julie Henry.