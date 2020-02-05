The Vineland Elementary School Leaders of the Month for January, K-2, include kindergarten students Silas Paez, Max Brotherton, Sophie Molczynski, Brandon Glover, Aycen Von Eyser and Malia Chapman; first-graders James Mofford, Silas Dupre, Mia Hock, Kate Miller, Parker Berk and Preston Benson; and second-graders Zachary Dunder, Cameron Townsend, lsaiah Gallant, Addison Bonokoske and Julie Henry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.