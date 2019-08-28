Staff Report
The Charlotte County School District announced that Danielle Hudzina is the superintendent’s recommendation for new principal at Vineland Elementary School in Rotonda West.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio plans to recommend Dr. Hudzina to the school board at its Sept. 10 meeting, according to a press release from district spokesman Michael Riley. Dionisio made the announcement of his choice during a recent staff meeting at Vineland, Riley said.
The district is replacing longtime Vineland principal Laura Blunier who was chosen as the district’s Director of Professional Development, replacing Mary Leonard, who retired this year.
Hudzina taught at Punta Gorda Middle School in Charlotte County from 2006-2014 and was also a department head there. She also taught in DeSoto County before going to Caloosa Elementary in Lee County. She is a graduate of Florida State University and holds a doctorate of educational leadership from Florida Gulf Coast University.
District officials interviewed several applicants for the job, including Vineland assistant principal Jacqueline Barber, along with Traci Kohler, Brenda Latta, Kristi Mitchell and Steve Smith. Hudzina and Kohler were the final two in the selection process, the district reported.
Vineland had received A’s from the Florida Department of Education for several years, before dropping to a C in the 2018 and 2019 school years.
