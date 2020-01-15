VENICE — The Venice Institute for Performing Arts and The Venice Symphony are partnering on the first Venice Symphony Chamber Series at The Venice Performing Arts Center.
This series will take place in the lobby of the center, offering patrons an intimate setting to engage with the music and learn more about each player and his or her career.
The January concert features The Venice Symphony’s Brass Quintet, playing some of its favorite pieces and telling stories about the performers’ individual careers.
The concert will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, in the lobby of the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice.
Tickets are $22 each. To order, call the VPAC box office at 941-218-3779 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Tuesday-Friday or visit MyVIPA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.