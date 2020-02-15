Staff Report
The Seattle Dragons slayed the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday 17-9.
The Tampa XFL team is now 0-2, having lost to the New York Guardians 3-23 in Week One.
The Vipers changed quarterbacks this week, starting Taylor Cornelius over Aaron Murray.
The good news: The Vipers scored its first touchdown in team history ... and it was a defensive one, with an interception by Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden. The team will have to wait until Week Three for a chance to score the team’s first offensive touchdown, when they play the Houston Roughnecks at 2 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.