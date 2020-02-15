Staff Report

The Seattle Dragons slayed the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday 17-9.

The Tampa XFL team is now 0-2, having lost to the New York Guardians 3-23 in Week One.

The Vipers changed quarterbacks this week, starting Taylor Cornelius over Aaron Murray.

The good news: The Vipers scored its first touchdown in team history ... and it was a defensive one, with an interception by Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden. The team will have to wait until Week Three for a chance to score the team’s first offensive touchdown, when they play the Houston Roughnecks at 2 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments