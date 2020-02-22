TAMPA — Fans brought their excitement, and undoubtedly their allegiances, to Raymond James Stadium for the Vipers first XFL home game, a 34-27 loss to the Houston Roughnecks, on Saturday afternoon.
They booed their starting quarterback on his second offensive drive, urging head coach Marc Trestman to replace Taylor Cornelius with former USF standout Quinton Flowers in the stadium where he starred collegiately.
Flowers got his chance, and he energized the Vipers offense to its first offensive touchdown of the season (They were previously 0-for-7 in the red zone). But after Cornelius returned for the final drive of the first half, he remained a spectator for the remainder of the game, even as the Vipers were on the verge of taking a late fourth-quarter lead with a first and goal at the 2-yard line and his fleet feet could have been useful.
Trestman, committed to his quarterback shuffle but still working on his timing, stuck with Cornelius, and the Vipers came away with no points, pompting another round of boos from the home crowd of 18,117.
“We have to shut the noise out,” Trestman said. “The good part is the noise is coming from people who really care about our football team and want to see us play well and win.… We’re an 0-3 football team and we’ll get to find out about ourselves during the course of the week and next.”
Who said this new version of the XFL can’t have its stirring WWE-like plotlines? Just three games into its existence, the Vipers are becoming a scriptwriter’s dream.
“How tough is it...when everybody in the stadium doesn’t want to see you on the field,” a question came from the back of the postgame interview room.
“I don’t think it was everybody,” Cornelius laughed uncomfortably.
When Flowers entered the game in the second quarter to a round of cheers, he led the Vipers on seven-play, 58-yard go-ahead touchdown drive in less than three minutes, running a keeper into the end zone from seven yards out, throwing his arms into the air and pulling off his helmet in celebration.
“I had to show my face because this is home,” Flowers said. “This is my second home. These people believed in me, they stuck by me.”
After going three and out on the next series, Flowers was replaced by Cornelius, and didn’t play another down, a fact that surprised both Houston coach June Jones and quarterback P.J. Walker.
“I was a little surprised they didn’t put him back in,” Jones said. “He was tough, running and throwing. ... He creates so many things when he gets flushed. He made a couple of big time plays when he was in there.”
“It’s something everybody is going to ask,” Trestman said of his reasoning. “We decided to stick with the plan and keep Taylor in there, and certainly, as we look back, that’s part of getting to work through this process, we will look back. You have to stand behind what you call and the plays that you run.”
After the game, Flowers was asked if he believed he should be the Vipers starter, and he was clearly frustrated.
“Everybody feels like they should be the starter,” he said. “It’s guys that should be playing and you’re limiting guys, not playing guys, so it’s tough. But I know whenever these guys’ number’s called or when my number’s called, we’re going to be ready.”
