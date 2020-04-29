BOYNTON BEACH - David Fleisher announced the “Virtual Run to Feed America 5K”
This free running event for charity brings everyone together as a community and benefits Feeding America. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. It has seen a huge increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This virtual run takes place nationally on May 9 at 9 a.m. in each time zone.
"When COVID-19 paralyzed the US, I was trying to see how I could help without being a danger to myself, my kids and others," Fleischer, the race organizer, said. "Early on, I called the hospital to ask if there was anything I could do, but they were still trying to figure it all out themselves. While I was out running, the aha moment came where I could create a virtual run with donations going to a charity. I chose Feeding America because I learned the food banks were desperate for help and had seen a 50 percent plus increase in demand. Americans were in need of food due to the immediate loss of jobs.
"The mission is simple. I am striving to bring together family, friends and community to have some fun, get out of the house running, walking exercising and helping to feed Americans in need."
This is a virtual run. So at 9 a.m. in your respective time zone you start your time and run, walk, jog, run on your treadmill for 3.1 miles which is a 5k. You then log in your time on the registration site at RunSignup.com where you register for the event and donate if you choose. We will have a singer sing the national anthem at 8:50 a.m. ET.
Visit RunSignup at the link below to register for event and donate to Feeding America (Free event)
Go to: runsignup.com/Race/FL/BoyntonBeach/VirtualRuntoFeedAmerica5k
Learn more at: .facebook.com/groups/790784578396458/
