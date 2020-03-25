ORLANDO — An Orlando tech firm announced it has formed a partnership bringing Conference Tracker and ViewStub together to offer a “full-service virtual event management platform.”
Engineerica Systems, Inc., explained the idea in a news release this week.
“The platform includes live/prerecorded video streaming, marketing resources, virtual event registration, virtual attendance tracking, virtual continued education tracking, automated CE reporting, comprehensive analytics, virtual sponsorship opportunities, and virtual networking opportunities for attendees and exhibitors/sponsors,” it said in its news release.
Engineerica has been at work in the field for 25 years.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, Engineerica saw the full-service virtual event model as the logical step in lessening economic strain to the meetings/events community.”
The firm said Conference Tracker solution “is the perfect opportunity during this time for event organizers to keep their sponsorship dollars and provide their attendees/exhibitors with a virtual and immersive event experience while practicing social distancing.”
For more information, visit www.engineerica.com/virtual-events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.