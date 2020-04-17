It was all about mobile networking Thursday as the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce had its monthly networking luncheon — pickup style — at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dozens of people who usually attend couldn’t pack into the restaurant. About 50 participants ordered ahead of time, then lined up in their cars to pick up their lunches from smiling servers. It was all captured on videos that will part of an upcoming chamber promotion. Pictured above, Ricaltini’s server Kelly Robinson hands off a lunch to Suzanne Murray of Grove City Manor.