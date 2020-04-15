SALT LAKE CITY — Sitting on the shoreline of life pretty much sums up where the world is at.
“As a pandemic runs its global course, immobilized though we may feel, we don’t have to respond like a deer in the headlights,” said Brandon Lake, CMO of Western River Expeditions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “Now is a great time to dream about future adventures and plan for the time when life returns to the new normal. This not only gives us something to look forward to, but I believe that exploring the outdoors with loved ones, when it’s safe to do so, will become an important part of our recovery process, providing people with a sense of connection, interaction and celebration.”
This active travel company specializes in rafting the rivers of the Colorado River Basin. But for the first time in Lake’s memory, the rafts are empty, sitting on the shoreline.
On April 1, Grand Canyon National Park closed, including river operations, through May 21. Resumption of river trips will be evaluated in May pending current CDC guidance.
To accommodate clients whose trips have been delayed by the pandemic, Lake and his team have been able to re-allocate their allotted permit spaces on some trips in the Grand Canyon for departures later in the 2020 season. They are assisting people in solidifying changes in plans and looking to open slots for them later this summer and in 2021.
Lake said he is “confident we will be able to find an available date for clients disrupted by early season cancellations who are still interested in doing a Grand Canyon rafting trip.”
The company has posted its latest COVID-19 news and trip status on its website to keep the public up-to-date. See: westernriver.com/covid-19.
Between now and when guests are able to re-embark on rafting adventures, Western River Expeditions encourages people to experience the Grand Canyon and other breathtaking locations via virtual tours.
“We put these together before this all happened, but never thought we would be using them for accessing these special places in a time we would not be able to in person,” Lake said.
Virtual Galleries in 360° Views
A few tips for optimal viewing:
1. View these on a big screen.
2. Use your mouse/finger to drag the scene around and look wherever you choose.
3. Arrow buttons left or right or the map will slide you to the next image.
4.Click on small white arrows in certain images, to explore deeper.
6 & 7 Day Grand Canyon Expedition
vr.trustedphoto.com/WesternRiver GrandCanyon6_7_Day/360tour.html
3 & 4 Day Grand Canyon Adventure
vr.trustedphoto.com/WesternRiver GrandCanyon3_4_Day/360tour.html
4 Day Cataract Canyon Adventure
vr.trustedphoto.com/CataractClassic/360tour.html
5 Day Desolation Canyon Adventure
vr.trustedphoto.com/GreenRiver5Day/360tour.html
With these 360° virtual tours viewers are present, surrounded by the action of a river expedition in the comfort of their own home or office. Get lost in the moment and find oneself in a magnificent cavern. Tucked in a sleeping bag on the shoreline. Standing under a thundering side canyon waterfall. Viewing ancient Native American rock art. Running the West’s most famous rapids. And standing in line for a grilled salmon dinner topped off with warm Dutch-oven chocolate cake.
For a copy of Western River Expeditions’ 2020/2021 catalog, questions, availability and reservations, call toll-free: 866-904-1160 (Local: 801-942-6669) or visit westernriver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.