School: Charlotte High School.
Future plans: Alyssa will be attending Lake Sumter State College and will playing softball for the Lakehawks.
Accomplishments: Tarpon Booster Award, Punta Gorda Elks Award, Harbor Heights Rotary Award, Punta Gorda Rotary Award, Tarpon Reunion Award.
Extracurriculars: Four-Year Varsity Softball.
Favorite memory: Playing under the lights with the Lady Tarpon Softball team in front of my family and friends.
Parents' names: Travis and Jessica Opsahl.
