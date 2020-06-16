School: Charlotte High School.

Future plans: Alyssa will be attending Lake Sumter State College and will playing softball for the Lakehawks.

Accomplishments: Tarpon Booster Award, Punta Gorda Elks Award, Harbor Heights Rotary Award, Punta Gorda Rotary Award, Tarpon Reunion Award.

Extracurriculars: Four-Year Varsity Softball.

Favorite memory: Playing under the lights with the Lady Tarpon Softball team in front of my family and friends.

Parents' names: Travis and Jessica Opsahl.

