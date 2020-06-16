School: Charlotte High School.
Future plans: Attend the University of South Florida to major in biomedical sciences to further my education in the medical industry with hopes of becoming a Pediatric/Neonatal Anesthesiologist.
Accomplishments: Academic letter and bar, scholarship award, fair association scholarship, Charlotte High ancestry scholarship, varsity letter and bars, grand champion market hog, and grand champion senior goat showman at the Charlotte County Fair.
Extracurriculars: Varsity cheerleading, National Honor Society, Tarpon Leadership Academy, Future Farmers of America, Charlotte Warriors Junior Cheerleading Coach, volunteer at wildlife and bird sanctuary.
Favorite quote: The sun will rise, and we will try again.
Favorite memory: Winning grand champion market hog and grand champion senior goat showman my last year showing at the Charlotte County Fair and seeing all the hard work pay off.
Advice to future generations: Stay focused, stay driven and work hard to achieve your dreams!
Parents' names: Ryan and Cristina Finnegan, Kyle and Courtney Martin.
