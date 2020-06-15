Accomplishments: She has received several awards during her 4 years in JROTC. Including 4 Presidential Volunteer Service Awards for her numerous volunteer hours.
Advice to future generations: Do your best! That's all that can be asked of you.
Extracurriculars: She spent 4 years doing Color Guard for Marching Season in Blazing Blue Band and playing tenor sax during concert season. She had 1 year of Cheerleading during Basketball Season. Also, 4 years in JROTC.
Favorite memory: The friends she made and The Military Ball
Favorite quote: Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, If only you remember to turn on the light. ----Albus Dumbledore
Future plans: In August will begin attending Full Sail university in Winter Park, FL. She will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Film.
Graduate's first name: Savana
Graduate's last name: Crites
Parents' names: David Scott & Tracie Crites
School: DeSoto High
