Accomplishments: She has received several awards during her 4 years in JROTC. Including 4 Presidential Volunteer Service Awards for her numerous volunteer hours.

Advice to future generations: Do your best! That's all that can be asked of you.

Extracurriculars: She spent 4 years doing Color Guard for Marching Season in Blazing Blue Band and playing tenor sax during concert season. She had 1 year of Cheerleading during Basketball Season. Also, 4 years in JROTC.

Favorite memory: The friends she made and The Military Ball

Favorite quote: Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, If only you remember to turn on the light. ----Albus Dumbledore

Future plans: In August will begin attending Full Sail university in Winter Park, FL. She will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Film.

Graduate's first name: Savana

Graduate's last name: Crites

Parents' names: David Scott & Tracie Crites

School: DeSoto High

