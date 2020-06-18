Gillian McManus Jun 18, 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gillian McManus Gillian McManus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School.Future plans: Attend UCF majoring in Film.Accomplishments: Magna cum laude.Parents' names: Lee and Karla McManus. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Two killed in Nokomis motorcycle crash Romancing the Drunk: Emulate the work, not the lifestyle behind it EDITORIAL: Take down Confederate-era reminders Puerto Rican dogs arrive in Port Charlotte Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
