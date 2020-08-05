School: Lemon Bay High School
Future plans: Daemon has dreams of being a commercial pilot and is working and saving his money to attend a community college or trade school to help bring his dreams closer to reality. He found his love for aviation during the brief time the aeronautics program was available in his freshman year. He has piloted a small Cessna by himself with an instructor and his mother in tow.
Accomplishments: Daemon earned his Servesafe Certificate for safe food handling, as well as certification in Microsoft software. Daemon graduated during the pandemic while working and has continued to make his parents proud.
Extracurriculars: Daemon has an extensive collection of swords, knives, and unique blades. He is an avid gamer and took part in the Game Club and the Anime Club during his high school career.
Favorite quote: No favorite quote comes to mind for Daemon but his favorite color is Navy Blue, his favorite animal is a Bengal tiger or Snow Leopard, and his favorite book is "Hatchet" by Gary Paulson.
Favorite memory: Daemon's favorite memories would be the after school afternoons spent with his friends.
Advice to future generations: "My advice is that you should definitely do your homework early on while it's easy." Build the habit and high school homework should be a piece of cake.
Parents' names: Fawn Brashear & Anthony Noel
