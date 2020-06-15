School: North Port High School

Future plans: Darryl will be attending Florida Institute of Technology in the fall pursuing a degree in Astrophysics.

Accomplishments: Panther Distinguished Scholar Award, Florida Bright Futures Academic Scholars Award, Titanium Endeavors LLC Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Technology Student Association, Visual Performance Arts National Honor Society, Marching Band, Sarasota Youth Orchestras

Favorite quote: "Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand." - Neil Armstrong

Favorite memory: When traveling to Italy with NPHS's orchestra classes as a freshman and performing a concert in Rome. Also, traveling to Memphis, Tennessee as a sophomore with the marching band and performing at the Liberty Bowl, playing side by side with the Isley Brothers.

Advice to future generations: Have a free mindset and think big!

Parents' names: Darryl and Deborah Chamberlin

