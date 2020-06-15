School: North Port High School
Future plans: Darryl will be attending Florida Institute of Technology in the fall pursuing a degree in Astrophysics.
Accomplishments: Panther Distinguished Scholar Award, Florida Bright Futures Academic Scholars Award, Titanium Endeavors LLC Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Technology Student Association, Visual Performance Arts National Honor Society, Marching Band, Sarasota Youth Orchestras
Favorite quote: "Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand." - Neil Armstrong
Favorite memory: When traveling to Italy with NPHS's orchestra classes as a freshman and performing a concert in Rome. Also, traveling to Memphis, Tennessee as a sophomore with the marching band and performing at the Liberty Bowl, playing side by side with the Isley Brothers.
Advice to future generations: Have a free mindset and think big!
Parents' names: Darryl and Deborah Chamberlin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.