School: North Port High School

Future plans: Attending Florida SouthWestern State University

Parents' names: Dawn and Nick Passamonte

Mentioned in Newspaper: https://www.yoursun.com/area_preps/passamonte-nets-30-in-bobcats-60-50-win-over-indians/article_5c379fee-0403-11e9-a563-5b2c96d5355d.html

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments