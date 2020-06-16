Christopher Tirado Lopez

School: Port Charlotte High.
Future plans: Study at Charlotte Technical College.
Extracurriculars: Golf and Swimming Athlete in Special Olympics. Gold and Silver medalist in State Competition.
Favorite quote: Just go big or go home!
Favorite memory: Making new friends.
Advice to future generations: Put God first, work hard for what you want but don't forget to play video games. Have fun, too!
Parents' names: Beverly and Gilbert
