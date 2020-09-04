VENICE — It’s been 175 days since family and visitors generally have been allowed into Florida’s long-term care facilities.
That officially ended Tuesday when Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to partially lift the ban.
But don’t expect assisted living facilities and nursing homes to open up immediately.
It’s likely to take a week for most to finalize a plan — like whether to restrict visitors to an outside area or indoors or both — and then to get the word out.
In Venice, Village on the Isle CEO Douglas Feller said his staff is working to finalize its plan, but didn’t expect to open for visitations until sometime next week.
“We don’t have a specific time frame to open for visitors,” Feller said. “I would say early next week is what we’re hoping for. The ruling only deals with skilled nursing and assisted living, and we’re working on developing policies and processes for the rest, like independent living residents. We want to make sure we understand the emergency order property so we do it the right way.”
The new order includes:
• Visitations are by appointment only.
• Facilities must be COVID free and can’t allow visitors for 14 days if there is a positive case involving a caregiver or a resident. Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said about 60% of facilities meet that threshold. An exception to the rule for facilities that are able to safely quarantine COVID-positive residents in a special wing, allowing visitation in the remainder of the facility.
• Visitors must socially distance and stay six feet apart, while “essential caregivers,” which can include family members who seek the designation from their facility, are allowed to touch.
• All visitors must wear a mask and pass a screening process.
• Residents can designate up to five visitors, with only two allowed into the facility at a time.
• No minors under 18 are allowed at this time, except for compassionate care residents.
Task force member Mary Daniel, who made headlines when she took a dishwashing job at her husband’s assisted living to be near him, announced Tuesday she is resigning from her job.
“You have made over 100,000 seniors very happy,” Daniel said at a news conference with DeSantis. “That first hug, that first conversation, that first rub on their back, and holding their hand will take away the pain that we’ve all been suffering for these last 175 days.”
Mayhew said long-term care facilities have seen a reduction of 40% in cases.
“That’s a very positive trend,” DeSantis said.
There are parts of the order that leave some discretion.
“Some communities will err on the cautious side,” Feller said. “We’re likely to do that. We’ve been blessed so far without any cases on campus we want to keep it that way.”
He said they received a “tremendous amount of calls” about it.
“There’s a flood of them wanting to make an appointment. We ask for their patience. We don’t want to rush into it and be out of compliance. ... They’re very appreciative of what we’ve done so far.”
Roy Sosa, associate executive director at Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay, agreed it’s going to take a little time to implement.
“Our view on that is we want to be cautious and proactive. We may not allow families until a day or two later … until we’re sure we’re ready to go,” Sosa said.
Denise Hayes, compliance officer, said the Gardens in North Port, North Port Pines Assisted Living Center, and Santos Gardens in Charlotte already have their new visitation rules in place. Santos Gardens had its first two visitors on Thursday, she said.
“We’re up and running and ready to go,” Hayes said. “We’re just reaching out to family members now to let them know what our procedures are. We’ve set up some appointments already.”
And that includes a required COVID test for visitors prior to their arrival, something those facilities opted into.
“We’re requiring a COVID test within the past 14 days,” Hayes said. “Some get the rapid test done at Publix or CVS. They can meet inside the facility in their room, or if they have a roommate, there are other areas we have, like the chapel or conference room that we clean in between visits. They can meet outside or at the gazebo. We have all sorts of areas where they can meet while adhering to all the social distancing rules.”
“My families want to see their loved ones, and we want them to be able to see them,” she said.
