The final week volleyball’s regular season was a bit of a mixed bag for Charlotte, but the Tarpons nonetheless head into the postseason as their district’s No. 1 seed.
The Tarpons are 16-8 and this past week revealed them for what they have been during the season’s second half – they beat the teams they should beat and leave a little bit on the floor against the tougher foes. Charlotte routed 8-16 Evangelical Christian early in the week, then struggled on Thursday against First Baptist Academy, the No. 5 team in Class 2A, ranked 54th overall.
Tarpons coach Michelle Dill was a bit miffed at how slow the Tarpons started against FBA in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 loss. Slow starts have occasionally been a bugaboo for Charlotte and the Tarpons are now in the part of the season were such a thing will be lethal.
“We need to play better, 100 percent,” Dill said Thursday. “We need to play better than we did tonight. We really need to focus on our serve-receive. If we don’t have our serve-receive, we’re not going to have an offense and that’s what happened in the first and second set.”
Charlotte’s next action will come in the District 5A-11 semifinals against the winner of Monday’s Mariner-Island Coast match. Cape Coral lurks as the No. 2 seed in the seven-team field.
Charlotte is an unusual team in that it boasts six seniors, but still a number of new faces from years prior. Seniors Kristin Lowers (team-best 172 kills, team-best 25 aces, 219 digs), Kyra Jensen (102 kills, 19 aces, 226 digs), Kayla Vasquez (80 kills) and Alex Vega (team-best 292 digs) lead the way with help from juniors Briana Bynoe (117 kills, team-best 69 blocks) and Adaora Edeoga (59 blocks). Senior Lily Shaw and Lowers have been the team’s primary distributors with 287 and 221 assists, respectively.
“We came a long way from the beginning of the season,” Lowers said. “We worked really hard to get where we are. We’re ranked No. 1 in the district. We don’t take that lightly. We want to go in there and work as hard as we can in the district tournament.”
Venice and Lemon Bay give the area two other No. 1 district seeds. Imagine and DeSoto County are No. 2 seeds in their respective districts. Here’s a quick look at the district picture for all of the area’s teams, in alphabetical order:
Community Christian: The 2-12 Mustangs find themselves in the rugged District 2A-7 field, where they are the No. 6 seed. Bradenton Christian is the No. 3 team in Class 2A and is No. 40 in the state, overall. Community Christian features just one senior, Ellie Boyle, and open play Monday against Southwest Florida Christian, the 10th-ranked team in Class 2A.
DeSoto County: It has been a rollercoaster season for the 11-13 Bulldogs. Injuries have ransacked the roster. At one point, DeSoto County lost six consecutive games, then followed up by winning 6 of its next seven matches. Though they are a No. 2 seed, the Bulldogs own a 3-2 win against the district’s top seed, Sebring. DeSoto County will open play on Tuesday against Parrish Community (13-9) in a semifinal. The two teams appear evenly matched, according to the FHSAA rankings. DeSoto is the No. 34 team in Class 4A, while Parrish is No. 44.
Imagine: The 14-11 Sharks’ willingness to play anyone, anywhere earned them the No. 2 seed in a highly competitive district. Imagine will (29th in Class 3A) will open play Tuesday against Out-of-Doors Academy (No. 40 in Class 3A). Waiting at the end of the tunnel will be one of the very best teams in the state, Cardinal Mooney, which is No. 23 in the state, 10th in Class 3A.
Lemon Bay: The area’s most-entertaining success story rides a 22-2 record into its District 4A-8 tournament where it will be an overwhelming favorite. The Mantas will face Clewiston or LaBelle one of Tuesday’s semifinals then either Port Charlotte or Bonita Springs in Thursday’s title match.
North Port: The young Bobcats (6-17) finished their season on a slight uptick, winning three of their final five matches. One of those wins was a 3-1 decision over Port Charlotte. Unfortunately for North Port, it just happens to be in the same district with Venice, Gulf Coast and Lakewood Ranch, all among the best teams in the state. North Port will meet Lakewood Ranch on Monday to open the tournament.
Port Charlotte: The Pirates head into the postseason with a lackluster 7-14 record, but their 3-2 win at Imagine to close out the regular season is a good morale-booster. That victory snapped a six-match losing streak and marked their second win against Imagine. Port Charlotte opens the District 4A-8 tournament on Tuesday against Bonita Springs, a very winnable match, and could face Lemon Bay in the final on Thursday.
Venice: The state’s No. 26 team overall and Class 7A’s 10th-ranked squad, Venice (18-7) has its sights set well down the road. The District 7A-8 tournament is but an appetizer. Venice will meet Sarasota or Riverview in one of Tuesday’s semifinals before likely facing off with Gulf Coast in Thursday’s district championship. The 15-9 Sharks have played a rugged schedule and their No. 80 overall ranking hints at a match against Venice that might be as competitive as the Indians’ match this past Monday at Lemon Bay.
