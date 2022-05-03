NORTH PORT – Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is seeking volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language, or who need help improving their reading and writing skills.
“With the numbers of Ukrainian refugees coming into our area and our snowbirds gone, we really need to find more people to become volunteer tutors,” Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County volunteer coordinator Karen E. Bridegam said. “I now have over 40 people on my waiting list and am expecting many more,” she said.
Normally, tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or less in preparation.
Some students and tutors prefer to work via Zoom, Skype or other video chat programs, or a combination of face-to-face and video chat tutoring.
The next tutor training sessions will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 and May 27, and June 3 at the Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.
There will be no tutor training in July and August.
It is not necessary to have teaching experience or speak a foreign language. Anyone who can read, write, and speak English and is willing to help someone can become a trained tutor.
Potential volunteers must complete a volunteer profile form, which will be emailed along with a link to a orientation video. This video will answer some questions about becoming a tutor. Once the volunteer profile form is returned, participants are registered for the May or June session and given further instructions.
“We also have many other opportunities for volunteers to become involved with our organization, but tutors are our greatest need,” Bridegam said. “We not only match tutors with students individually, but also provide various classes of different levels of English as a Second Language.”
