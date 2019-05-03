PHOTO PROVIDED The clean-up event, held April 28th, involved more than 70 volunteers, comprising scuba divers, kayakers, snorkelers, and topside helpers. Approximately 20 volunteers from the Venice Junior ROTC participated. The volunteers were assisted by captains and boats from the City of Venice Police, City of Venice Fire Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Florida Fish & Wildlife, and two Sea Tow boats that supplied the lift bags, pumps and tow lines to raise the sailboat. City of Venice utilities workers were prepared with a front-end loader and large trash containers to remove the debris once it was on shore. Staff of the Crow’s Nest restaurant provided the volunteers with a free catered lunch while the Florida Underwater Sports Dive Shop provided free scuba tank fills for the volunteer divers. And the Venice Yacht Club provided parking for the many volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.