Share the holidays with soldiers overseas

Visit Edison and Ford’s holiday evening event to send postcards to soldiers overseas

 PHOTO PROVIDED

FORT MYERS — Edison and Ford Winter Estates is partnering with volunteers from the Cape Coral organization Holiday 4 Heroes to mail holiday postcards with old-fashioned images to soldiers stationed overseas.

Children and adults visiting Edison Ford can write messages on postcards nightly in the Caretaker’s House and Holiday 4 Heroes will mail them to active duty soldiers.

A military banner will also be available for anyone wishing to sign it when the volunteers are at the site between 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and 27.

Admission is required for the Caretaker’s House. Holiday Nights tickets for adults are $20, teens (13-19) $10, children (6-12) are $2 and Edison Ford members get in free.

Guided holiday tradition tours are $30 for adults, teens are $25, children $18 and $10 for Edison Ford members. Inside-the-Homes Holiday tours are $50.

Through Dec. 30, guided Holiday Tradition tours will be offered at 6 and 7 p.m. every night and inside-the-homes holiday tours will be offered on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The museum and the botanic research laboratory will be open nightly until 9 p.m. Live music performances include carolers and a pianist on select nights.

Santa will be visiting on Sunday nights until Christmas.

To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at edisonford.org.

