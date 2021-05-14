Juvenile Tarpon Research
The Lemon Bay Conservancy and the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve are looking for volunteers for Sunday morning, May 16, at the preserve, 6919 Placida Road, Englewood. Volunteers should be able to help pull in the long seine net capturing small fish that the conservancy counts. If you’re available to help, please contact Jim Cooper at jcoop43@comcast.net or call 941-979-6258.
Englewood Meals on Wheels
Englewood Meals on Wheels needs volunteers who are full-time residents. The group prepares and delivers very-low cost, nutritious meals for those who don’t have the means to shop or prepare meals for themselves. There is a need for people to work in the kitchen Mondays, Fridays, or Saturdays. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and training is provided. The group also needs volunteer substitute meal delivery teams. The hours are 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., and training is provided. If you are interested and/or need more information, please call 941-474-4445.
Tidewell Hospice
Tidewell Hospice in Englewood is seeking volunteers. Activities include running errands, delivering meals or sitting vigil with a patient. Volunteers bring support, joy, levity and companionship through Complementary Services programs such as pet therapy, clown circle, therapeutic touch and much more. Tidewell volunteers also provide an all-important community connection for patients and families — a connection that can often be lost when both patient and family become focused inward in dealing with illness.
Volunteers receive an orientation to Tidewell during an extensive training course. Each circumstance is different, but Tidewell generally recommends that prospective volunteers wait approximately one year after the death of a loved one before volunteering to work with patients. If you are interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a Tidewell volunteer, contact Susan Forbes at sforbes@tidewell.org or 941-441-2061.
