SARASOTA — Sarasota County school officials and their supporters asked voters to keep the school system an “A” district by extending a property tax for four more years.
They did overwhelmingly.
With all precincts and a large number of mail-in votes counted, the tax extension won by a wide margin in Tuesday’s special election, according to unofficial results from the Sarasota County Elections Supervisor’s office.
The vote was 83,446 for and 15,672 against, meaning the tax won 84.19% to 15.81%.
“I’m so proud to live in a community that values education and A-rated schools,” said School Board member Shirley Brown in an email.
All five of the school board members supported the referendum.
“I’m so grateful for the voters of Sarasota County,” said assistant chair Tom Edwards. “They truly understand the importance of supporting quality public education. It also tells me that our community is much more united than the rhetoric we hear at the school board meetings.”
Renewing the referendum will help the district keep the additional 30 minutes of instruction per school day – 18 extra days each year – and pay for teacher salaries and fund sports, music and arts programs in schools, Edwards said.
When a child completes all 13 grades in Sarasota County, they will have received an additional one year of instruction because of the extra 30 minutes of classroom time per school day.
Referendum dollars can only be spent on students in the district.
“Our generous community illustrated once again that our students and educators are worth investing in for a better future,” said board member Bridget Ziegler. “As a school board member, I remain committed to ensuring we are good stewards of our community’s tax dollars by making fiscally sound and transparent decisions that continuously improve our academic outcomes so that every student achieves their potential.”
Renewing the voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes for Sarasota County residents. The 1 mill has been in place since 2002. Tuesday’s vote keeps it in place until June 3, 2026.
A mill is a tax on the value of a property. For every $1,000 in-home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. On a home valued at $250,000, the tax equates to $250.
District officials estimate the tax to bring in $71.6 million to the district, equating to $1,692 per student.
Elections workers tallied 99,118 votes for the tax question, one of only two question’s on Tuesday’s special election ballot. Sarasota County has 350,144 registered voters. Turnout was calculated at 28.85%.
Sarasota County is one of only two school districts in the state to be graded “A” by the Florida Department of Education every year since grading began in 2004.
Members of the School Board along with Superintendent Brennan Asplen have been hosting speaking engagements throughout communities in the county over the past few months.
“People are moving here to attend our schools,” Asplen said in an earlier interview with The Daily Sun. “The additional instruction time impacts college admission rates for our high school students.”
The Charlotte County Public School Board voted last month to ask the County Commission to add a similar referendum question to November’s ballot.
The current Charlotte County referendum was approved by 56% of voters in 2018 and expires June 30, 2023. If voters approve the referendum in November, it would run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.
