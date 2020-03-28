Editor’s note: Don Healy is the media relations lead for the Venice Yacht Club Foundation Charitable Foundation.
This is a time for action.
The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives. The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation traditionally supports local charities that focus on fighting hunger, homelessness, abuse, and fostering child literacy and programs for returning veterans. We have done so since the VYCCF’s inception in 2010, granting more than $750,000 to that mission.
Ordinarily the foundation paces its grants with four to five annual fundraising events throughout the year, but this is not just any year.
Our community of need is under siege like never before. Single moms and hourly workers are losing their income. Children who receive a nutritious lunch program at school are out of school.
Daycare centers and schools are closing, causing havoc for working families , especially for our first responders and medical personnel whom we need on the front lines. Organizations focused on housing homeless families and children are losing sources of traditional support, volunteers, and contributions...as our world is warned to shutter in place.
This is not just any year.
This is not just any fight.
This is a defining moment that tests our spirit of “caring for all as we would want to be cared for.” In this spirit, our foundation, even as we must postpone many types of fund raising events, has decided to advance its grant schedule.
Five $5,000 grants will be issued immediately to assist charities that are already feeling the impact and increasing needs due to this viral pandemic.
Foundation members are also researching the impacts on other charities we traditionally support, preparing to assist with the necessary and appropriate actions.
Those immediate grants are for:
All Faiths Food Bank which has swung into action with its “summer” lunch program at remote locations and distribution points, as schools have closed ending our children’s reliance on the school lunch program.
Family Promise of South Sarasota County; its member churches have lost their housing sources due to closures, and must rent motel/hotel space for a growing population of homeless families.
Family Haven of Catholic Charities which is battling to sustain or rescue families caught in the immediate cycle of loss of wages, sudden homelessness, and illness without medical insurance.
Our Mothers House in Venice which had to close its daycare which is staffed by volunteers as well as its early learning program for the children of the single mothers housed there, and whose traditional sources of paper and baby products are dwindling.
Sky Family YMCA of Venice which had to close many of its services, is courageously maintaining the services of its Camp and Early Learning services to care for children of working families, and have expanded to include the children of first responders and medical personnel, who need to know their children are safe as they are pressed to care for us.
We hope those of you who have the health and resources to care for others will join us. Please find ways to contribute directly to working charities or foundations (like the Gulf Coast Community Foundation) that are directing funds to the most dire community needs.
We will get through this together; let’s look back on this as a time of courage and caring
