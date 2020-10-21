The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to Arthur Lerman, Jewish Family & Children Services CEO, for its “Building Strong Families” program in Sarasota County. The goal of the program is to assist families in the prevention of homelessness and to re-establish housing stability. Over the years the VYC Charitable Foundation has granted $30,000 to family and veteran programs sponsored by the JFCS.
This particular grant also sets a new gifting milestone for the Foundation. Since inception in 2010, the VYCCF has granted more than $750,000 to local charities. Those grants provide support for organizations that focus on the following missions: child literacy, protection & homelessness; safe shelter and case management for single moms; annual support for the All Faiths Food Bank and youth boating programs and veteran services via Southeastern Guide Dogs, Special Ops Warrior Program, and JFCS Military Assistance events. In addition to financial grants, the VYCCF also organizes volunteer support for food banks, Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County and The Twig in Venice.
This year has presented a true challenge to fundraising efforts. But even with a reduced in-person event schedule, donors and supporters from the Venice Yacht Club and the local community responded with enthusiasm and a true sense of caring. The result was to keep the organization’s mission funded and vibrant. It will achieve a goal of $120,000 in grants for 2020.
For more information, visit vyccf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.