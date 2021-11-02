Even while tapering, Tyler Wadsworth is too much for the area’s cross country scene.
The Port Charlotte senior won the District 2A-6 meet at Lemon Bay on Saturday with a time of 16:13.9, well off his top time of the season, but nearly 27 seconds ahead of second place.
Lemon Bay’s Rune LeDoux was the second place finisher, leading a phalanx of Mantas with a time of 16:40.7. The Mantas took three of the top five spots en route to winning the team title. Sean Perry (16:57.0) was fourth while Matt Finck (17:06.7) was fifth. Zach LeClair (11th, 17:51.4) and Jack Perry (18th, 18:15.4) rounded out the Mantas’ team score.
Port Charlotte’s Kauhner Mault finished ninth at 17:47.1. DeSoto County’s top finisher was Cesar Maldonado, who was 60th at 19:47.2. Port Charlotte finished eight in the team competition while the Bulldogs were 13th.
On the girls’ side, Bishop Verot won the team title. Port Charlotte’s Katrina Machado was the top local finisher, clocking in at sixth with a time of 20:39.6. Lemon Bay was fifth as a team, paced by Kerry Matson (11th, 21:54.3) and Charlotte Carley (17th, 22:26.8).
DeSoto County finished ninth, spearheaded by Paloma Resendiz, who was 22nd at 23:16.9. Port Charlotte was 10th.
At the District 4A-4 meet at North Port, Newsome swept the boys and girls titles. On the girls’ side, Venice’s Julianna Courville was the top area finisher, crossing the line at fourth overall with a time of 19:32.4. The area boys were paced by Evan Crane’s 11th-place showing. He finished in 16:32.9. Venice’s Brian Cierniak was 20th at 17:06.6.
The North Port boys were sixth overall while Venice was eighth. On the girls’ side, Venice and North Port checked in at seventh and 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.