Raising boys creates a unique set of goals for a mother. My mother was blessed with three of them.
First and foremost, they need to be trained to be gentlemen. Boys will laugh with wild abandon about the crudest jokes or silliest situations. Mothers remind them to behave, be still, and be quiet.
The second goal is that the boys will grow into fine young men who are productive members of society.
Often to achieve these goals, mothers become known as “Tiger Moms” or “Momma Bears” when they push and press for what is best for their boys. After all, moms love their boys and want the best for them.
These attributes of moms with boys held true even in the first century. Our story today comes from Matthew 20:20-28.
The disciples James and John were known as the “sons of Zebedee,” translated as the “sons of thunder.” I can imagine these rugged, strong fishing men coming off the boat to follow Jesus.
Yet their mom, wanting the best for her boys, approached Jesus and asked Him this question: “Grant that one of these two sons of mine may sit at your right and the other at your left in your kingdom.”
Jesus responded: “You don’t know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup I am going to drink?” The boys in full ignorance of the suffering the cup represented, said “We can.”
James and John’s mom wanted the best for her boys — for them to be seated in the places of honor, authority and pride on each side of Jesus.
Yet Jesus turned the expectation of honor, authority and pride on its head. He replied: “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave. Just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
It’s a hard lesson to learn when the worldly riches of power and money are so attractive and held in such high esteem.
Jesus calls his followers to be servants, even slaves to others. For such as these are the people of the Kingdom of God.
Perhaps the best goal in raising our children is to teach them to be servants — to have a servant heart and to think of others first. It helps to build humility and a heart of servanthood.
In this world humility is rarely perceived as power, and yet that is what Jesus says is true power.
May you walk humbly with the Lord with a servant’s heart this week.
