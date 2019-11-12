Walter W. McFarland
Walter W. McFarland, 80, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Walter was a faithful member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He lived his faith everyday through his love and generosity toward everyone. Walter was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Wesley and Louise (Burch) McFarland on Jan. 27, 1939. Walter served proudly in the United States Army and was a car enthusiast, making a career as automobile and boat mechanic.
He loved working on his old classic Chevys. Walter was a member of the Chrysler Classic Car Club of Toledo, Ohio and The Chevy Classics Club.
Walter is survived by his sister, Lois Ann Smith of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Thomas McFarland of Texas City, Texas; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida with Father Ronnie Sison. Memorial contributions can be made in Walter’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
