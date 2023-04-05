According to the just-released report, the county ranks No. 12 among all Florida counties in terms of health outcomes.
Neighboring Charlotte County ranked No. 25 and DeSoto County at No. 36.
The report notes that Sarasota is one of the healthiest counties in the state for its residents in terms of health outcomes and health factors, the two criteria that go into determining the final rankings.
For both categories the report notes that Charlotte County is in the “higher middle range” between 50%-75% among the 67 counties.
As for DeSoto County, it is rated among the lower middle range or 25%-50% in terms of health outcomes, but is one of the least healthy counties in the state (0-25%) for health factors.
To arrive at the final rankings, the research team at the university weighs several factors.
For example, length of life or physical well-being go into determining the health outcome ranking, while adult obesity and smoking and teen births go into factoring the ranking for health factors.
“The County Health Rankings model shows us how these factors work together and illustrates where we can take action to improve health and eliminate unjust barriers to opportunity,” the report notes.
The report doesn’t conclude with just the rankings among the various individual factors but goes on to suggest strategies counties can employ to address specific problems.
For example, a county might consider enacting childcare subsidies to reduce income inequality or integrate mental health and substance abuse into primary care, a topic that is bedeviling Sarasota County commissioners as they strive to develop a new model for providing human services to those in need.
“Where there’s an opportunity for change is in those health factors,” Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, research program coordinator for the project, said in media reports. “When health factors go up, health rankings tend to follow.”
