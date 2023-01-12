WEEKI WACHEE -- It's a $15-an-hour job about 2 and 1/2 hours a day, but if you want to be a mermaid, here's a chance. 

Auditions for underwater performers at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park take place from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a social media post from the state of Florida. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments