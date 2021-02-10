ENGLEWOOD — Englewood needs some new 3-D art for its ArtScape sculpture garden in Triangle Park.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency put out the call for submissions for the park on West Green Street. Artists have until the end of February to submit their works.
While no materials for the artwork are excluded, artists would be wise to choose materials that weather well in the elements. The materials for the artworks also should be “eco-friendly.”
“They’re all different,” said sculptor Sydney Martin, whose cement sculpture, “Searching for Manasota,” is on display now.
Martin has submitted two new works, “Bearded Dragon” and “Beluga Whale,” to be exhibited at the park. She also creates fanciful and colorful sculptures for gardens. Samples of her work can be found on her Beach Shack Chic Facebook page.
Not many visitors come and view the artwork, tucked away between the end of West Dearborn Street and West Green Street, about a block from Lemon Bay.
If the public — especially children — did visit, Martin thinks people might “trigger their interest or creativity.”
One sculpture in the park remains as a memorial to Jim Sears, the Englewood sculptor who died in 2016.
Sears carved out a niche for artists in Englewood. He, the late Englewood Bank president Ferold Davis and others started and established the annual Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational Art Festival.
His sculpture in the park portrays a large metallic moray eel rising up among metallic jellyfish. It has an elusive history
Sears’ moray eel was lost, then found in a thicket of vegetation on undeveloped Sarasota County property.
Shady Haven residents first reported finding the lost sculpture. It was originally exhibited and then disappeared when Sears had a gallery on Old Englewood Road.
Submissions will be screened by a select committee made up of representatives of various local art groups. Artists whose works are chosen by the committee will receive $500 honorariums.
The artwork remains on display at the park for three years and then is returned to the artists.
Applications for the sculpture garden can be picked up at the CRA office, Suite D, 370 W. Dearborn St. Call 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.