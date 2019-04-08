NORTH PORT — The Warm Springs Master Plan goes back before the North Port City Commission on Tuesday.
The plan has been floated past the five-person panel more than a dozen times in the past.
On Feb. 26, the commission sent the planners back with recommended changes, including placing a pioneer school on the grounds of the Springs, amending the bus turnaround area and relocating a maintenance building.
On Tuesday, the planners will unveil those changes and the revised look of the Warm Springs property.
Another agenda item slated for Tuesday’s 10 a.m. meeting is an agreement leasing the city’s Emergency Operations Vehicle Track to The Suncoast Technical College Criminal Justice Academy, which is a certified track and training facility, located at 6664 W. Price Blvd.
The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the City Commission Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
