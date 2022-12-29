Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Many residents have told city officials they want to see the park repaired and reopened.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park passholders can now make up for lost time post-Hurricane Ian.

The city of North Port announced Thursday that prorated refunds or extensions would be offered to those who bought annual or multiday passes before Warm Mineral Springs was closed due to hurricane damage.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments