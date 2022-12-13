Waste Management drivers head to their trucks. Two drivers are being hailed for saving an 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who had been trapped under a golf cart in his driveway for more than seven hours.
Waste Management drivers head to their trucks. Two drivers are being hailed for saving an 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who had been trapped under a golf cart in his driveway for more than seven hours.
Waste Management employees Paulino Ortega and Alex Galarza rescued a man trapped under a golf cart while on their trash pickup route in Port Charlotte Monday.
PORT CHARLOTTE — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man was trapped under a golf cart for several hours early Monday until two Waste Management employees came to his rescue.
Driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were on their regular route about 5:30 a.m. when they saw an elderly man lying at the end of his driveway beneath a golf cart, according to a news release from Waste Management.
“After securing their vehicle, they called 911 and provided first aid for the distraught man who was showing signs of hypothermia,” the news release stated.
Talking to the man, Galarza and Ortega learned he had been trapped underneath the cart for more than seven hours.
They wrapped the man in garments to keep him warm until paramedics arrived.
“We are so proud of our drivers, who remain vigilant on their routes and are quick to offer assistance when one of our neighbors is in need,” said Todd Peres, senior district manager for WM of Charlotte County.
Waste Management touted the fact that both men had been trained in the Waste Watch program, which was created in 2009 in partnership with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police Department.
“Through this program, company drivers act as an extra set of eyes and ears for sheriff’s deputies, police, fire department and emergency services, and report emergencies or any suspicious activity that may take place during their routes,” the news release stated. “As members of the very communities they serve, WM drivers are familiar with their routes and are good candidates to spot anything out of the ordinary, especially when they are trained in what to look for.”
