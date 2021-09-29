BROOKSVILLE — The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be limiting how often camping permits are granted on lands that it manages.
The District released a statement Monday, outlining the changes to its camping reservation rules that were submitted to the Florida Legislature this year.
One of the most notable changes is the limit of 30 days worth of camping reservations an applicant can make per year; in addition, a camping permit reservation cannot run longer than seven days in a row.
Officials said that the rule change was aimed at making sure the public had equitable access to these public spaces.
“The concern was that the use of the District’s campgrounds was being abused,” wrote Susanna Martinez Tarokh, public information officer for the District, in an email on Wednesday. “35% percent of the public utilizing the camping permits were using nearly 70% of all available nights, therefore taking away opportunities from other members of the public.”
Camping reservations will also require applicants to make reservations 24 hours in advance. There will also be check-in and check-out times: campers must check in after 3 p.m. on the day their permit begins and check-out of the campsite by 11 a.m. on their final day.
Applicants can also only have two active reservations at a time. An updated mobile emergency contact phone number will be required for each reservation.
Tarokh noted this is the first major change to the rules governing the District’s campgrounds since 2004. The changes went into effect on June 23 and will be enforced beginning on Friday, Oct. 1.
“The District expects that these updates will better protect the resources, improve the user experience, as well as create efficiencies for staff,” Tarokh wrote.
Tarokh said that District staff will audit the reservations and check names in camping groups to determine if people are attempting to circumvent the 30-day limit.
Tarokh also said that, while the initial implementation of the rules would require more staff time, it would ultimately free up staff while “providing a more user friendly experience.”
The SW Florida Water Management District covers a large portion of western central Florida, and includes Sarasota and DeSoto counties, as well as most of Charlotte County.
The remainder of Charlotte County, mostly to the east and south of the county, is covered by the South Florida Water Management District, which covers the southern tip of the state.
Local areas managed by the SW District include Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park — made up of several non-connected plots of preserve near Rotonda West and Port Charlotte — and Prairie/Shell Creek in Punta Gorda.
While reservations are needed to set up a camping visit, Tarokh noted no fees are charged for reservations. Anyone interested in setting up a camping reservation can learn more at www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/recreation.
